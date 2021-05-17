Warming Trend Underway

SYNOPSIS – Our weather pattern will gradually warm over the next couple weeks. Highs in the middle 80s Tuesday will be replaced with upper 90s by next Tuesday. Rain chances are slim to none over the next 10-14 days, at least.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 84°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 63° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 91° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 94° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 68° High: 98° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

