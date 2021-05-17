UAB’s Dr. Saag calls herd immunity confusing; should focus on getting more people vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors told us in the past we could reach herd immunity by late spring or early summer, UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag tells us he wants people to get away from using the words herd immunity because its confusing. He and other health experts say there’s really no magic number to reaching herd immunity.

Saag says he wants people to focus on more people getting vaccinated and developing immunity to COVID. He says if that happens, we’ll see fewer cases in our state.

Saag tells us there’s a double win right now for folks to take advantage of the vaccine.

“One is, the number of cases in the state come down dramatically but secondly, as an individual we don’t have to wear masks anymore and we get this liberty of being able to go about our business as we used to. Put those two things together and it’s a win-win,” Dr. Saag said.

Health experts say Alabama is not in the clear by any means. Our vaccination rate remains one of the lowest in the country. Doctors tell us that could mean we could see future outbreaks if vaccination number don’t go up.

