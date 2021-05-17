Advertisement

UAB’s Dr. Saag calls herd immunity confusing; should focus on getting more people vaccinated

By Josh Gauntt, WBRC
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors told us in the past we could reach herd immunity by late spring or early summer, UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag tells us he wants people to get away from using the words herd immunity because its confusing. He and other health experts say there’s really no magic number to reaching herd immunity.

Saag says he wants people to focus on more people getting vaccinated and developing immunity to COVID. He says if that happens, we’ll see fewer cases in our state.

Saag tells us there’s a double win right now for folks to take advantage of the vaccine.

“One is, the number of cases in the state come down dramatically but secondly, as an individual we don’t have to wear masks anymore and we get this liberty of being able to go about our business as we used to. Put those two things together and it’s a win-win,” Dr. Saag said.

Health experts say Alabama is not in the clear by any means. Our vaccination rate remains one of the lowest in the country. Doctors tell us that could mean we could see future outbreaks if vaccination number don’t go up.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/14/uabs-dr-saag-calls-herd-immunity-confusing-should-focus-getting-more-people-vaccinated/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Metal barricades now line the Alabama State Capitol complex.
Governor Ivey signs wine delivery, daylight saving time bills into law
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
A woman was killed in a crash in Pike County Saturday evening, according to Alabama Law...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pike County
Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his one month old son.
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in Montgomery baby’s death
One Alabama man is injured after crashing his motorcycle in Walton County Sunday evening.
Enterprise man injured in Walton County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Questions and concerns remain as many ditch their masks with CDC guidance.
COVID: CDC mask guidance causes confusion
Gov. Ivey, lawmakers align for new veterans suicide prevention initiative
People protest in Tokyo against the Olympic Games.
Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan
Face coverings are now optional at Publix stores