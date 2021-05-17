Advertisement

Two injured in motorcycle crash in Jackson County

Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were transported to a local hospital with...
Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Two people are injured after a motorcycle crash in Jackson County Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a motorcycle with two passengers was traveling east on State Road 2 approaching Timberlane Road. A pickup truck was traveling south on Timberlane Road. Officials say the truck crossed State Road 2 in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the side of the truck in the intersection.

Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

