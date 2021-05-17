Temperatures are climbing this week

SYNOPSIS – Warming up this week as high pressure builds over the east coast. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s just a very slight chance of a shower or two. Tuesday will be more of the same and temperatures continue to climb. We won’t see much in the way of rain chances all week and by the weekend we could see temperatures into the lower 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen when outdoors.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds SE 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 87°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87°

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 87°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 89°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 95°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 96°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts. Seas 3-5 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.