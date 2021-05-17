Advertisement

Suspect injured in Tallapoosa County officer-involved shooting

By WSFA Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Tallapoosa County after a suspect was shot Sunday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Details are limited, but ALEA said the incident happened around 1 p.m. in Dadeville and involved ALEA troopers and Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s deputies. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No law enforcement officers were injured, ALEA said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his one month old son.
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in Montgomery baby’s death
Metal barricades now line the Alabama State Capitol complex.
Governor Ivey signs wine delivery, daylight saving time bills into law
Double fatality in Thursday night crash
Level Plains Child Abuse
Enterprise man charged with child abuse
Governor Ivey on ALtogether Alabama
Gov. Ivey reacts to CDC mask, social distancing guideline changes

Latest News

G.W. Long back in Class 2A State Championship Series
G.W. Long back in Class 2A State Championship Series
WTVY Wx Logo
Staying Dry and Warm
A woman was killed in a crash in Pike County Saturday evening, according to Alabama Law...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pike County
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Mayor Battle accepts $8 million for Space Command housing