Superhero 5K helps raise prevention, money for child abuse

Superhero 5K Run/ Walk
Superhero 5K Run/ Walk(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane! No, it was dozens of superheroes coming together Sunday afternoon to help raise awareness for child abuse.

The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention held its’ annual Superhero 5K Run/ Walk today at Westgate Park.

Money from the event helps fund the Center’s prevention programs. More than 300 superheroes showed up to participate.

Organizers tell WTVY they were excited to see the community step up and be a superheroes for children.

“You know, sometimes, you can feel really overwhelmed when you work in this kind of work. You see the worst of what society has to offer in terms of how people treat children. And it’s heartbreaking. And so it’s so affirming when you see the best of people really show up in droves, dressed up in costume, loving on their children, just to really be involved and support a non-profit,” said Pamela Miles, Executive Director of the Exchange Center.

The event included a one-mile Fun Run for kids. Awards were given out to the top finishers.

The 5K had been rescheduled due to storms a few weeks ago.

