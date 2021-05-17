Resurfacing project on West McKinnon Street in New Brockton set to begin this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (ALDOT) - An Alabama Department of Transportation resurfacing project is set to begin this week, weather permitting, on Alabama Highway 302 (West McKinnon Street) from U.S. Highway 84 to Alabama Highway 122 in New Brockton.

The project will consist of safety widening, planing, resurfacing, and traffic striping. Safety widening is adding a two-foot paved and scored shoulder on each side of the roadway.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits of 30 mph are possible throughout the project.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.

The $890,044.70 contract was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., based out of Dothan, Ala. who had the lowest bid that met project requirements. The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2021.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

