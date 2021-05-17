Advertisement

Gov. Ivey signs Alabama’s medical marijuana bill

Gov. Kay Ivey signs SB46 with Senator Tim Melson
Gov. Kay Ivey signs SB46 with Senator Tim Melson(Governor's Office)
By WAFF Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey officially signed Alabama’s medical marijuana bill into law on Monday.

[ READ ABOUT THE BILL HERE ]

The Governor met with Sen. Tim Melson on May 17 as she signed Senate Bill 46 into law. The governor issued the following statement:

“Signing SB 46 is an important first step. I would like to again thank Sen. Tim Melson and Rep. Mike Ball for their hard work over the last few years and their willingness to address the legitimate concerns. This is certainly a sensitive and emotional issue and something that is continually being studied. On the state level, we have had a study group that has looked closely at this issue, and I am interested in the potential good medical cannabis can have for those with chronic illnesses or what it can do to improve the quality of life of those in their final days. As research evolves, Sen. Melson and I discussed how critical it is to continue finding ways to work on this to ensure we have a productive, safe and responsible operation in Alabama.”

The bill makes marijuana medical treatment legal for 16 different medical conditions, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, autism and epilepsy.

SB46 requires a doctor to sign off that the patient has a condition that qualifies under the law. Patients will be required to hold a special card saying they are clear to use marijuana for medical purposes. That card could cost as much as $65.

The bill also creates the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee how marijuana is grown.

