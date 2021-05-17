Farmers struggling to find workers, caution prices for produce could increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Farming is another industry feeling the impact of the labor shortage and farmers are warning it could impact how much things cost.

Owner Tim Pierce says the work to get fresh produce to your table isn’t easy any year, but especially this year. He says farmers struggle to recruit skilled workers willing to do temporary seasonal work, but the safety concerns during the pandemic further limited the workforce.

“Went from like 5 to 1. It dropped significantly,” said Pierce. “We lost a lot of produce because we couldn’t get out of the field, and it turned bad and we lost a lot of the money we invested into producing it.”

He estimates anywhere from 25-50% of the crop was left in the ground.

But Pierce says labor isn’t the only blow to the vulnerable farm economy. He says COVID really impacted the supply chain from top to bottom.

“Our input cost - fertilizer and seeds went up, availability more difficult. All those things in farming are going to cause the price to go up,” said Pierce.

Pierce says the farmers in Chilton County, for example, are preparing for peach harvest season and a basket typically runs about $15-$18. He expects the COVID-19 impact to trickle down to you as well.

“Don’t have any percentage estimates,” said Pierce. “I feel like they’ll be on the higher end of that than the lower end.”

Pierce says some farmers were able to get workers through some government programs like the H-2A program which provides temporary agriculture employment to immigrants, but not every farmer could afford to do that.

