Face coverings are now optional at Publix stores

By WWSB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Publix will no longer require fully vaccinated associates or customers to wear face coverings.

In a news release, the grocery chain announced it made the change as a result of the new guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The changes will take effect Saturday, May 15.

However, individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store.

