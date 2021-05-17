Closing arguments underway in Wester trial

MARIANNA, Fla (WCTV) - Closing arguments are now underway in the misconduct trial of former Jackson County Deputy Zachary Wester. He’s accused of planting drugs during a dozen traffic stops and falsifying the accompanying arrest reports.

“This is a case of abuse of an incredible power,” prosecutor Tom Williams told the jury, “and an abuse of incredible trust.”

You can watch a livestream of the trial on the WCTV Facebook page or below.

“He (Wester) could not have made contact with these people without using that badge and that authority and that uniform,” Williams said of the traffic stops and what he contends was an emerging “pattern of crimes.”

Williams pointed out that during the 12 traffic stops, Wester’s body cam videos were either incomplete or don’t exist at all and none show the actual discovery of the drugs.

“It’s because it wasn’t there,” the prosecutor kept repeating as he described the stops and the discovery of methamphetamine only after Wester returned to his patrol car.

Williams claims Wester planted the drugs and had a pre-loaded field test kit in his car.

“He used that to arrest these people for crimes they did not commit,” Williams told the jury.

The defense is expected to begin its closing arguments around 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Judge James Goodman told jurors to “get comfortable” Monday morning as he read lengthy final instructions on the 67 felony charges against Wester, including the elements the state must prove for each crime alleged.

The verdict form itself is 12 pages long.

“It is up to you the jury to determine which evidence is reliable,” the judge told the jury.

He told them to focus on the nature and quality of the evidence, not on the quantity of it.

“It is up to the state to prove the defendant’s guilt,” the judge told the jury. “Whatever verdict you render, it must be unanimous.”

Wester was arrested in 2019 and is facing 67 felony counts, including racketeering, official misconduct, fabricating evidence, perjury, false imprisonment and possession of controlled substances.

He denied planting drugs in any of the 12 traffic stops and denied falsifying any of the arrest reports.

Monday morning, attorneys spent more than an hour going over jury instructions.

