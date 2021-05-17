Atlanta murder suspect captured in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Suspicions by the Atlanta Police Department that a Feb. 17 homicide suspect it has been searching for was in south Alabama have proven correct.

Atlanta fugitive Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday night, according to a statement released Monday morning by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force made the notification that Thomas was arrested in conjunction with the 22nd District Covington County Drug Task Force and the Andalusia Police Department.

Thomas is currently in the Covington County Detention Facility awaiting extradition to Atlanta.

Andre Thomas was wanted for his role in a February 17th Atlanta Georgia Homicide.

