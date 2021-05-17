Aquatics supervisor encourages safety before heading to pools, water parks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Temperatures are heating up, which means more people are heading out to their pools or Wiregrass water parks.

That’s why Dothan Leisure Services leaders are encouraging parents to take extra precautions before taking the kids to swim.

“Drowning occurs in 20-60 seconds, so it’s something you want to pay attention for. Because if you look away for just a little bit, something terrifying can happen,” said DLS Aquatics Supervisor Courtney Ganz.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, fatal drowning remains the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths among children aged 1-4.

For Ganz, water safety is a main priority.

“We want our parents to make sure that they’re paying attention to their children,” Ganz said.

WTVY spoke with Ganz at the James Grant Recreation Center. There, she offered pool safety tips, like avoiding distractions and designating someone to be the “water watcher.”

“We see a lot of parents playing on their phones and getting distracted, so making sure that they’re paying attention. And with any of their non-swimmers that they stay arms length away no matter what, because you never know what can happen, even if there is a life guard on duty,” Ganz said.

Something parents may not think about is the color of your children’s swimsuit. She encourages that parents dress their kids in bright colored swim suits.

“This year, we’ve been talking a lot about bright colored swim suits when they’re at the pools. So obviously at the pool behind me, you see a lot of blues, a lot of darker colors. So stay away from blues and greens. Lean more towards the yellows, oranges, pinks, reds, things that are going to stand out more when your child’s at the pool,” Ganz said.

Its also important to make sure you have Coast Guard-approved life jackets and water wings handy.

“We don’t want anything that can deflate or pop or cause any hazardous issues for your children while they’re swimming. And especially for those inflatable innertubes, those aren’t really life-saving devices. So don’t count on those to save your children,” Ganz said.

These tips are especially important at pools that may not have a lifeguard on duty, for example at your own or a neighbors pool.

Ganz says one of the biggest issues she sees is kids come to swimming lessons terrified of the water. She says its important to teach your kids to be comfortable in the water, that the water can be a fun place to play as long as safety procedures and caution are first and foremost.

Dothan Leisure Services is offering swimming lessons this summer and fall. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.