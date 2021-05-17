Alabama softball wins SEC Championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday evening, with the Alabama Crimson Tide earning its 22nd-straight postseason bid coming in as the No. 3 overall seed where they will be joined by Clemson, Troy and Alabama State this weekend at Rhoads Stadium for the Tuscaloosa Regional.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will match up against the winner of the Lexington Regional, featuring No. 14 Kentucky, Notre Dame, Miami (OH) and Northwestern.

The Alabama Crimson Tide beat Florida 4-0 Saturday afternoon to capture its first SEC tournament championship since 2012. The SEC title is Alabama’s sixth in program history.

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts, who earned tournament MVP honors, set an SEC tournament record by recording her 38th strikeout of the tournament. The previous mark was held by LSU’s Brittni Sneed with 37.

The SEC Championship was held in Tuscaloosa at Rhoads Stadium.

