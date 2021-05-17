Advertisement

Alabama softball wins SEC Championship

Alabama softball
Alabama softball(Austin Bigoney)
By Christina Chambers, WBRC
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday evening, with the Alabama Crimson Tide earning its 22nd-straight postseason bid coming in as the No. 3 overall seed where they will be joined by Clemson, Troy and Alabama State this weekend at Rhoads Stadium for the Tuscaloosa Regional.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will match up against the winner of the Lexington Regional, featuring No. 14 Kentucky, Notre Dame, Miami (OH) and Northwestern.

The Alabama Crimson Tide beat Florida 4-0 Saturday afternoon to capture its first SEC tournament championship since 2012. The SEC title is Alabama’s sixth in program history.

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts, who earned tournament MVP honors, set an SEC tournament record by recording her 38th strikeout of the tournament. The previous mark was held by LSU’s Brittni Sneed with 37.

The SEC Championship was held in Tuscaloosa at Rhoads Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/15/alabama-softball-wins-sec-championship/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Metal barricades now line the Alabama State Capitol complex.
Governor Ivey signs wine delivery, daylight saving time bills into law
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs
A woman was killed in a crash in Pike County Saturday evening, according to Alabama Law...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pike County
Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his one month old son.
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in Montgomery baby’s death
One Alabama man is injured after crashing his motorcycle in Walton County Sunday evening.
Enterprise man injured in Walton County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Tickets on sale for SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Met
Tickets almost sold out for SEC Baseball Tournament
Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic
Birmingham Brings Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic to City This Fall
The South Carolina Gamecocks kicked off fall camp on Friday to prepare for their season opener...
College athletes in two-state will be compensated for name, image, likeness under law
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle makes a fingertip catch for a 49-yard reception against...
2021 NFL Draft underway; Six Bama players selected in the first round