Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pike County

A woman was killed in a crash in Pike County Saturday evening, according to Alabama Law Enforcement officials.(WSFA)
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was killed in a crash in Pike County Saturday evening, according to Alabama Law Enforcement officials.

ALEA said the crash happened at 8 p.m. when a 2013 Nissan Altima traveling north on Pike County 5513 left the roadway, hit a bridge abutment and traveled into a creek.

The driver of the car, Rebecca Elizabeth Thomas, 42, of Troy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to ALEA, the wreck happened nine miles east of Troy city limits.

An investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

