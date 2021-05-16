Staying Dry and Warm

SYNOPSIS – A dry and warm weekend sets the stage for the rest of the week across the Wiregrass. While we will see a few more clouds through the opening half of the week, rain chances remain very low. Temperatures will be on the increase as well, with middle 80s by the middle of the week and lower 90s by next weekend. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 59°. Winds ESE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 86°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds ESE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 87°

FRI: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 65° High: 89°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 90°

SUN: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 68° High: 92°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – *Small Craft Exercise Caution*. Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts. Seas 3-5 feet, with occasional seas up to 6 feet.

