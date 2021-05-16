Mayor Battle accepts $8 million for Space Command housing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Preparations are already underway to make room for top brass moving to Huntsville when the U.S. Space Command Headquarters relocates to Redstone Arsenal.

At Thursday night’s city council meeting, the mayor accepted $8 million from the state for housing on Redstone Arsenal.

It’s a part of the incentive package the state of Alabama offered to move Space Command headquarters here. That money will be used to build homes for the future Officers of Space Command.

But Mayor Battle says construction won’t be happening anytime soon.

“There’s two factors, number one, let’s make sure the move is confirmed and ratified and ready to go. And number two, this is a six-year process. So it’s going to take six years for the whole command to be moved here, the general staff is usually at the very end. So it will be several years before we start building,” Mayor Tommy Battle explained.

We’ve told you leaders in other states are trying to reverse the decision to bring Space Command here.

However, Mayor Battle says the Secretary of the Air Force says we are still on track.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.