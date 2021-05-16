Dry and Warm Stretch Settling In

SYNOPSIS – Our unsettled weekends are long gone, and a much drier pattern is beginning to settle in across the Wiregrass for the week ahead. Cloud coverage will increase some by the start of the new week, but rain chances remain very low. Abundant sunshine returns to the region by the end of next week. A big warmup is on the way as well, with highs going from the lower 80s to near 90° by next weekend. Lows will be in the 60s.

TONIGHT – Clear with some late clouds. Low near 56°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny with some high clouds. High near 83°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds ESE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 86°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 87°

FRI: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 65° High: 89°

SAT: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 68° High: 90°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – *Small Craft Advisory*. Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.