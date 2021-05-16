Advertisement

Alabama lawmakers return for final day of session

Alabama lawmakers are returning for the final day of the legislative session with a number of...
Alabama lawmakers are returning for the final day of the legislative session with a number of large and controversial issues before them(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are returning for the final day of the legislative session with a number of large and controversial issues before them.

One of the most pressing issues Monday is final approval of the general fund budget. Another bill that could be addressed is a ban on gender-affirming treatments for transgender minors.

Lawmakers are weighing a pause in an upcoming requirement for third-graders to pass a reading test before moving to the fourth grade.

House leaders said they are doubtful a gambling bill will get a vote as lawmakers face a ticking clock and continued divisions on the matter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his one month old son.
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in Montgomery baby’s death
Metal barricades now line the Alabama State Capitol complex.
Governor Ivey signs wine delivery, daylight saving time bills into law
Double fatality in Thursday night crash
Level Plains Child Abuse
Enterprise man charged with child abuse
Governor Ivey on ALtogether Alabama
Gov. Ivey reacts to CDC mask, social distancing guideline changes

Latest News

A woman was killed in a crash in Pike County Saturday evening, according to Alabama Law...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pike County
$8 million for Huntsville's U.S. Space Command
Mayor Battle accepts $8 million for Space Command housing
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Sunny skies continue to stick around into Sunday as temperatures continue to warm through the...
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, May 15, 2021