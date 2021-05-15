Advertisement

Universal Orlando Resort to no longer require masks outdoors

People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - People who visit Universal Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.

The park announced the changes to their safety guidelines on Saturday.

Masks are still required inside the park’s shops and restaurants, as well as at their attractions.  The park says visitors have to wear masks from when they line up for a ride, until they exit it.

As for social distancing, Universal is trying to keep guests three feet apart.

