On the dotted line: Anthony Anderson and Carson Dykes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a big day for a couple of athletes in the Wiregrass, signing their letters of intent to play baseball at the next level.

Cottonwood catcher Anthony Anderson is taking his talents to Wallace-Selma in the fall.

The senior recorded 30 hits and 14 RBIs along with 16 stolen bases in his final season as a Bear.

He also helped lead Cottonwood to its first appearance in the Class 2A Quarterfinals in 35 years.

Anderson able to share this exciting day with those who have supported him along the way.

“I had a lot of emotions going through,” Anderson said. “Something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid for sure. It meant a lot to me. Meant a lot to be here with my team and my family. A lot of people have pushed me to this and helped me out to get here.”

Northside Methodist pitcher Carson Dykes is staying close to home as well.

He’ll be taking his arm to Lawson State in Birmingham.

Dykes had 18 hits and 18 strikeouts for the Knights this season.

Now, he wants to work to become a regular starter on the mound for the Cougars next spring.

“It felt amazing,” Dykes said. “It’s a dream come true really. I have a bunch of friends signing up there with me too. So, it’s everything I’m hoping it will be.”

