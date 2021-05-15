Advertisement

Friends of Army Aviation, Troy University honor military through Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day
Armed Forces Day(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Friends of Army Aviation and Troy University joined together Saturday for the inaugural Armed Forces Day.

The event was put on to honor those who currently serve or have served in any branch of the United States military.

The event featured a special ceremony, vendors, and a parachute demonstration. People also got the chance for a unique experience of riding in a Huey helicopter.

“That’s what this event is all about today. It’s a celebration for those who very seldom get celebrated for what they do for this nation each day. They lay their lives on the line, they protect us, they allow us to have the freedoms that we currently enjoy and the ability to live our lives unlike other countries,” said John ‘Doc’ Holladay, president of the Friends of Army Aviation.

The Vietnam Era Reenactors and the traveling Army Aviation Museum were also on hand for the event, which was held on Troy University’s Dothan campus.

