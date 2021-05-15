Advertisement

Enterprise man charged with child abuse

By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) --

An Enterprise man was arrested by Level Plains police this morning on child-abuse charges.

Level Plains police responded to the call about child abuse around 3:30 Friday morning.

The infant was taken to the hospital and it was determined the infant had been abused.

29-year-old Stevie Pierson was arrested and charged with assault-child abuse-simple-family.

The infant has been taken into the care of the Department of Human Resources while the investigation continues.

Level Plains Police Chief Johnny Summers says these cases are often difficult to spot because someone is afraid to call 9-1-1 and report the crime.

“Our biggest concern in the department is getting the child to safety,” Chief Summers added. “Everything else we can figure out later on just for the simple fact the officer did what he had to do to get the child safe and get the infant out of the situation.”

Chief Summers also told me the infant does not have any life-threatening injuries and is in good condition.

He also wants the people of Level Plains to call police when they know crimes are being committed.

