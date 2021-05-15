Advertisement

Curbside recycling could come to Enterprise and Ozark

By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Curbside recycling could soon be brought to Enterprise and Ozark and the surrounding areas.

New Brockton would be included with Enterprise and Elba would need 25 residents to sign up.

Recyclops is a company based out of Utah with part-time workers all over.

Those workers will pick up your recycled items and take them to a trailer where it will be delivered to Montgomery when it is filled.

Enterprise and Ozark need 100 residents each from around the area.

The service will occur every other week and Recyclops will provide bags to put the recyclables in.

“It’s so important that we reduce our carbon footprint and the amount of effort it takes to recycle raw materials into new materials is a fraction of what it takes to make them all over again and of course you’re just pumping out more and more of that material instead of recycling,” said Dennis Wise Vice President of Sales for Recyclops.

The program could start in Ozark as soon as the second week of June with Enterprise following shortly after.

