Annual Poplar Head Farmers Market reopens in downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beautiful weather returned Saturday, which meant the annual Poplar Head Farmers Market is back in town.

The market opened up at its new location behind the Hobo Pantry gas station between North Foster and North Oates streets. It features locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, plants, soaps and lotions, and even jewelry.

There were about twenty vendors for its opening day, but organizers say vendors are always rotating, which means you may find different produce for sale next weekend.

“We match the farmers with the people that might not get fresh produce from a farm. They might not know where these farms are. But if we’re all here together, they can sample great, fresh, local produce. It’s just a win-win for everybody,” said Donna Balzaratti, the farmers market manager.

The market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through July 31st. Balzaratti says there are also plans for a fall market every Saturday in October.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.