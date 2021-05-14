Zachary Wester takes stand in day 5 of drug-planting trial

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The former Jackson County deputy accused of planting drugs on people during a dozen minor traffic stops over a three-year period has taken the stand in his own defense.

Friday is the trial’s fifth day, and defendant Zachary Wester is the last witness on the list.

The judge spoke directly to Wester before calling the jury back into court.

He asked Wester if it was his choice to testify.

“Is that correct, sir?” the judge asked.

“That is correct,” Wester said.

12 p.m. update

Wester is on the stand now testifying about the 12 traffic stops in which he’s accused of planting drugs.

In each case, Wester flatly denied planting any evidence or falsifying any arrest reports.

Defense attorney Ryan Davis went through the stops one by one, playing the videos for the jury and asking Wester to describe why he stopped the vehicles and what he found when he searched them.

The first stop Wester testified about was the April 2018 stop of Joshua Emanuel.

Wester said he stopped Emanuel after running his tag and discovering he had a suspended license. Wester said Emanuel told him he had a gun in the car and Wester asked to remove it. He testified that as he did so, he noticed a syringe and a sandwich bag with what appeared to be meth inside. Wester said a field test came back presumptive positive for meth.

Wester testified that when he arrested Emanuel and took him to jail, he got a call from LT Hodges inquiring about the traffic stop. Wester said LT Hodges told him he’d known Emanuel since he was a child and asked him to give Emanuel a notice to appear instead of booking him into jail.

“How many times did you issue a notice to appear when you arrested someone for a felony?” the defense attorney asked.

“Never,” Wester said.

“Did you plant that syringe in Mr. Emanuel’s car?”

“I did not,” Wester said.

Wester said his arrest report was a true and accurate account of what happened during the traffic stop and denied falsifying anything.

Wester described stopping other drivers for a variety of reasons, including a shattered windshield, straying from the lane and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Wester described pulling over one motorist because one of his headlights wasn’t working.

He said he smelled marijuana in Richard Driggers’ car.

Wester said inside the car, he found a container with a sticky residue, a syringe and piece of aluminum foil with a crystalized substance inside.

Wester said the substance tested presumptive positive for meth, which Driggers denied.

“It is very common for someone in possession of narcotics,” Wester said of that denial. Wester said every now and then people will admit to drugs being theirs, but “the majority of the time, they will deny that they knew about it.”

The judge called a 10-minute recess in the case at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The defense is expected to continue describing the stops one by one. The state will likely begin cross-examining Wester Friday afternoon.

10:30 a.m. update

He detailed his past law enforcement experience, telling the jury that he worked at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office before taking a job with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

When asked why he left the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Wester cited disagreements with the sheriff, but testified the main reason was “to come back to my hometown where I was born and raised and serve the citizens of Jackson County.”

Wester described his last day on duty with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. It was Aug. 1, 2018 — the day he was suspended.

Wester says when he was called into the sheriff’s office, he was actually parked outside JCSO, processing evidence that he had recovered from the Alford Recreational Park earlier that day.

Someone had discovered a suspicious package inside the restroom there. Wester says the box had a Crown Royal bag on top and was filled with drugs and paraphernalia. He testified that he photographed the box with his department-issued camera, but before processing the evidence he was re-routed and responded to two different traffic crashes.

The box of evidence, he testified, was in his trunk.

Wester said the items were still in his car when he was called into JCSO and suspended.

Wester testified that he had not finished processing the meth and marijuana that he had found in the recreation center bathroom and told his supervisor so. He claims the captain told him “not to worry about it, that it would be there when he got back.”

Wester testified that in light of his suspension and later arrest, he never got back into his patrol car or finished processing the drugs he found.

The defense called three witnesses to the stand Friday morning before Wester’s testimony.

A JCSO deputy who served as backup to Wester during a previous arrest took the stand. Jeffrey O’pry testified that he never saw Wester with a syringe before it was found during a search of Joshua Emmanuel’s vehicle.

O’pry also said on the stand Wester did not begin the search before he arrived. Emmanuel had told Wester he had a gun in the center console, which allowed Wester to search the vehicle.

The defense attorney asked O’pry if he saw anything suspicious during the arrest, and what he would have done if he had.

“I would have arrested someone if I thought they were planting drugs,” O’pry said.

The next witness on the stand was Trevor Lee, who worked at JCSO when Wester was first hired.

Lee testified that he responded to multiple traffic stops with Wester and never noticed anything unusual.

The prosecution asked Lee if he had any reason to think there was something suspicious.

“So, you weren’t watching him that closely?” The prosecution asked.

“No sir,” Lee responded.

Wester is accused of planting drugs during a dozen traffic stops and falsely arresting motorists on meth charges. Several of them later entered pleas to the charges, saying a judge and jury would never believe their word over a deputy’s word.

