Troy prepares for return to normal operations on new CDC guidance

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is preparing to return to normal campus operations in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

According to the university, the TROY Strong COVID-19 protocols have been replaced by a new set of guidelines emphasizing personal responsibility and care for others.

“All indices point to a lessening of the pandemic,” said Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr.. “Accordingly, effective immediately the University will replace institutional mandates with policies emphasizing personal responsibility regarding wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene. Our theme is ‘Have Fun in ’21’ and our goal is to return to regular operations. We will continue to monitor the impact of the virus, with the safety of students, faculty and staff as our main priority.”

The plan lifts many mandatory safety requirements, but the university still urges everyone on campus to protect the health and safety of their fellow Trojans through daily health practices.

The university says the new safety protocols are:

1. Vaccinations are strongly encouraged. As of April 5, all Alabamians ages 16 and older have been eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. All students, faculty and staff are urged to get the COVID-19 vaccination, either at the Troy Campus or through a healthcare provider of your choice.

2. Masks are optional inside all campus buildings and facilities. Beginning immediately, Troy University will shift to personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19. However, for individuals 65 years or older, or for individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune systems are compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy, masks should be considered for indoor areas.

3. Classrooms, offices and other facilities will operate at normal capacity. However, individuals are asked to be mindful of personal distance.

4. Maintain proactive personal health practices including washing hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces; refraining from touching your face; sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow; and disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.

5. Stay home when sick. Stay home if you are not feeling well, particularly if you are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

“I am grateful to all of our students, faculty and staff for their diligence this past year in observing our COVID-19 safety procedures,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Over the past few weeks, I have been encouraged by the declining numbers of COVID-19 cases on our Alabama campuses, including many days with no new cases reported at all. We feel now is the right time to begin our transition back to normal operations.”

The university is asking that students and employees continue reporting if they have been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19.

Troy University will continue to report confirmed cases on a weekly basis via the online Coronavirus Information Center.

“We are still closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will adjust our plans as needed to protect the health and safety of the campus, based on the latest state and federal guidance,” Dr. Tatum said. “In the meantime, I ask everyone to protect yourself and others by being mindful of daily health precautions.”

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/13/troy-prepares-return-normal-operations-new-cdc-guidance/

