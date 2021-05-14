The City of Ozark’s Wilbur Jackson mural is underway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Ozark is working to honor some of their hometown heroes, by creating murals.

Artist Wes Hardin started on the first of many murals that community members and visitors will be able to see.

The first mural being in honor of Wilbur Jackson. Jackson began his journey at Carroll High School where he became the first African American to receive a scholarship to play football at the University of Alabama.

City officials believe these murals add that extra touch of history to the city.

“Well our downtown is beautiful and we just want things that will draw people in and something like this when you can honor a hometown man and you can also add beautification to the downtown you can’t ask for more you come downtown you eat you walk around you can look at the beautiful mural, murals later, so this is just something we thought would add to the hometown feel of Ozark,” said Denise Strickland – Ozark City Clerk

The project will take four to six weeks to complete.

The city also has plans for a few more murals in the future. And any community members that would be interested in helping make these murals possible can make a donation through the mural program website, by mailing donations to:

City of Ozark / Mural Program

PO Box 1987

Ozark, AL 36361

Or by purchasing a “Ozark Pride” car tag at the Ozark Airport, Ozark Chamber of Commerce or City Hall. The car tags are $12 each or 2 for $20.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

