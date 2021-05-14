Sunshine has returned

SYNOPSIS – Another cool morning to start off Friday, Temperatures this afternoon will make it into the upper 70s for highs. Sunshine will return as well and stick around through the weekend. As we head into Saturday and Sunday temperatures start to warm back up into the lower 80s, even warmer for next week. Monday will start the week off on a good note, but rain chances are not far behind, they return Tuesday with a better shot at some rain come Thursday of next week.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 78°. Winds NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°. Winds E 5 mph

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 80°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84°

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 86°

TUE: Chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

WED: Chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

THUR: Chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 86° 30%

SAT: Chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 88° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

