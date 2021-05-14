Opponents urge Ivey to veto medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before taking a weeklong break, the Alabama Legislature last week passed a medical marijuana bill, which has come before lawmakers during numerous sessions.

The bill would allow people with one of several qualifying medical conditions to use marijuana. Those include cancer, HIV/AIDS, autism and epilepsy. They would still need permission from a physician beforehand.

Thursday, several people gathered on the steps of the Alabama Statehouse urging Ivey not to sign the legislation.

Among them were Joe Godfrey, the executive director of ALCAP, the Alabama Citizens Action Program; and Mike Reese, a former law enforcement officer.

“Marijuana is known as a gateway drug. Well, this legislation is gateway legislation,” said Godfrey. “It’s going to lead to other legislation, eventually it’s going to be leading to recreational marijuana. That’s been the playbook everywhere. This has been passed in other states.”

“I wish there was just a way that we can convey to people that they need to really take heed. They need to call the governor’s office,” Reese added. “They need to let them know this is a bad bill that will affect not just your kids. It will affect your kids’ kids, and it is time that they know the truth.”

The bill now sits on Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk. It’s up to her on whether it passes into law. She says she’s still reviewing the bill and has not made a decision on whether to sign it.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/13/opponents-urge-ivey-veto-medical-marijuana-bill/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.