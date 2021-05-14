Governor Ivey signs wine delivery, daylight saving time bills into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday was a busy day in Montgomery as Governor Ivey signed a few bills into law.

The first of those was House Bill 437, the wine shipment bill.

“I want to first thank Representative Terri Collins for putting this legislation forward because it is certainly something the people of Alabama want available to them,” Gov. Ivey said. “Thank you to all involved in putting together a good, clean bill. We are moving Alabama with the times, and I am proud to officially make the wine shipment bill law.”

HB 437 is sponsored by Rep. Terri Collins who represents District 8 (House), which covers parts of Morgan County.

Ivey also signed Senate Bill 388 into law, the Daylight Saving Bill. This is a federal law, so if Congress makes amends to it, Alabama would adopt Daylight Saving Time statewide

Lastly, Ivey signed Senate Bill 193 into law. SB 193 will add appropriations from the Education Trust Fund Advancement and Technology Fund to various school systems, colleges and universities in the state.

Ivey said it is a top priority of hers to invest in local schools.

“Investing in Alabama’s students in a productive way is investing in our future. It is critical, now more than ever, to find ways to improve our students’ learning journeys, and I am proud to officially put pen to paper on Senate Bill 193 to put funds into much-needed projects in our schools. As long as I am your governor, putting a greater emphasis on our schools will be a top priority.”

Here is the breakdown of those supplemental appropriations mentioned in Senate Bill 193:

FUNDS FOR ALABAMA PUBLIC COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Alabama Community College System: $27,200,789

Alabama A&M University: $1,680,382

Alabama State University: $1,210,536

University of Alabama: $9,260,887

University of Alabama Birmingham: $6,329,438

University of Alabama in Huntsville: $2,989,723

Athens State University: $1,001,097

Auburn University: $8,188,295

Auburn University Montgomery: $1,702,996

Jacksonville State University: $2,888,482

University of Montevallo: $826,797

University of North Alabama: $2,336,879

University of South Alabama: $4,017,087

Troy University: $4,659,145

Tuskegee University: $278,293

University of West Alabama: $1,765,271

FUNDS FOR ALABAMA K-12 SCHOOLS

$205,971,947 is going to school systems statewide. Schools in the WAFF viewing area are listed below:

Albertville City: $1,588,423

Arab City: $725,869

Athens City: $1,253,353Boaz City: $657,638

Colbert County: $718,667

Cullman City: $882,412

Cullman County: $2,580,698

Decatur City: $2,401,290

DeKalb County: $2,435,440

Florence City: $1,248,864

Fort Payne City: $910,130

Franklin County: $996,149

Guntersville City: $504,829

Hartselle City: $950,265

Huntsville City: $6,441,389

Lauderdale County: $2,161,091

Lawrence County: $1,273,127

Limestone County: $2,986,110

Madison City: $3,210,535

Madison County: $5,281,831

Marshall County: $1,551,504

Morgan County: $2,063,716

Muscle Shoals City: $782,548

Russellville City: $694,641

Scottsboro City: $674,224

Sheffield City: $279,621

Tuscumbia City: $399,581

Cyber and Engineering, Alabama School of Cyber and Engineering: $83,907

