Governor DeSantis has issued executive order granting clemency to those who violated COVID-19 restrictions

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order granting clemency to people who violated COVID-19 restrictions.

The order signed today eliminates charges and sentences for all non-violent offenses that violated “local” government orders.

It includes people and businesses that did not follow mask mandates and social distancing requirements.

There will be no clemency granted for violations of state law or executive orders.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

