Gov. Ivey reacts to CDC mask, social distancing guideline changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is reacting to news that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance on mask use and social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Finally, we are seeing some encouraging, common sense guidance from the CDC,” Ivey said. “Alabama certainly welcomes this good news that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks or maintain social distancing inside or outside, regardless of size.”

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated, according to the Associated Press.

“We Alabamians have already embraced this idea, and I am glad the CDC has made it official,” Ivey added. Alabama dropped its statewide mask mandate on April 9.

“Aside from the COVID-19 vaccine being safe and effective, it is also allowing us to do the things we love and enjoy. Alabama is open for business. Alabama classrooms are open for students,” the governor explained with a quip, “Y’all, Alabamians are getting back to living. So, Alabama, roll up your sleeves and get the vaccine!”

