Double fatality in Thursday night crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night near Opp.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports the crash happened around 9:42 PM Thursday night on Hwy 84 about six miles east of Opp.

State troopers say Virginia Holley Gipps, 73, was going west in the eastbound lane on U.S. 84 and collided with Khadijah Renea Lane, 24.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gipps and Lane are both Opp residents.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the accident.

[ EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to clarify directions of each victim after ALEA inadvertently transposed them in its initial release. ]

