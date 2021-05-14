Country Singer Jeff Bates to Open LakeFest 2021

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WTVY) - Country Singer Jeff Bates will kick off LakeFest festival on Friday, May 14, 2021, with a concert at the DeFuniak Springs Amphitheatre.

LakeFest 2021 is a 3-day event in Chipley Park celebrating safe, outdoor recreational activities for the entire family. The event is hosted and orchestrated by the City of DeFuniak Springs in collaboration with numerous government agencies and nonprofit organizations. There is no charge for parking or admission to the concert or festival.

LakeFest is an annual festival in DeFuniak Springs, Florida celebrating safe, recreational activities for the entire family on the water and banks of beautiful Lake DeFuniak, one of the world’s rare, naturally round spring-fed lakes. The 2021 event is comprised of live entertainment, kayak/water sport races, outdoor evening movie, fish fry, hilarious cardboard boat races, water demonstrations, booth exhibits, water slides, bounce houses, kids activities, an historic district bicycle tour, and car show. The 2021 program will include overnight primitive camping for those who sign up in advance for an event or who are vendors, sponsors and educational booth hosts.

[ For more information on LakeFest go to: https://www.defuniaksprings.net/1101/LakeFest-2021 ]

Jeff Bates concert Friday night, May 14

“Jeff Bates has an enormous following of fans including those in DeFuniak Springs,” says DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell, chair of the festival’s organizing group. “We are very excited he could accept our invitation to open LakeFest 2021, and we expect record crowds for his performance.”

Country Singer Jeff Bates will kick off LakeFest festival on Friday, May 14, 2021, with a concert at the DeFuniak Springs Amphitheatre. (Photo provided by Jeff Bates Entertainment)

Jeff Bates signed to RCA Records in late 2002 and released his debut album Rainbow Man in May 2003, followed by his second RCA album, Leave The Light On in 2005. Bates’s two RCA albums accounted for seven chart singles on the Billboard country charts, of which three reached the Top 40: “The Love Song,” “I Wanna Make You Cry,” and “Long, Slow Kisses.”

Bates has entertained in all 50 states, 5 countries, and 4 continents. Bates continues to perform more than 100 shows a year and his live performances electrify crowds worldwide. His official website is www.JeffBates.net.

