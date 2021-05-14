Community Mental Health Talk Saturday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There will be a health expo focusing on mental health Saturday in Dothan.

The “Mental Health Talk” is sponsored by the Islamic Community Outreach Center and Destiny Church Dothan.

The expo will take place at Destiny Church Dothan on 1950 Reeves Street from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

There will be a variety of Wiregrass area speakers specializing in mental health.

Professor Joel Willis from Troy University, coordinator for the local chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness

Shelby DiPilla, owner of Beacon Of Hope ABA

Suzanne Geiger, Licensed Clinical Social Worker in private practice for over 20 years

Tammy Speigner, Laurel Oaks

Marline Lassiter, Spectracare

Vonda Reeves, Children Rehabilitation Services

Mary Francess Howel, New Vision at Dale Medical Center

The Dothan Police Department will also be presenting on the department’s mental health training

All presenters and organizations will have tables set up to pass out their information and services.

Any questions please call or contact Derrick Furqaan Oliver, Executive Director if Islamic Community Outreach Center, 334-647-8907

