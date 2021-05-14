Advertisement

Community Mental Health Talk Saturday

(KEYC News Now)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There will be a health expo focusing on mental health Saturday in Dothan.

The “Mental Health Talk” is sponsored by the Islamic Community Outreach Center and Destiny Church Dothan.

The expo will take place at Destiny Church Dothan on 1950 Reeves Street from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

There will be a variety of Wiregrass area speakers specializing in mental health.

  • Professor Joel Willis from Troy University, coordinator for the local chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness
  • Shelby DiPilla, owner of Beacon Of Hope ABA
  • Suzanne Geiger, Licensed Clinical Social Worker in private practice for over 20 years
  • Tammy Speigner, Laurel Oaks
  • Marline Lassiter, Spectracare
  • Vonda Reeves, Children Rehabilitation Services
  • Mary Francess Howel, New Vision at Dale Medical Center
  • The Dothan Police Department will also be presenting on the department’s mental health training

All presenters and organizations will have tables set up to pass out their information and services.

Any questions please call or contact Derrick Furqaan Oliver, Executive Director if Islamic Community Outreach Center, 334-647-8907

