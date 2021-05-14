Advertisement

Cat makes 5-story leap from burning building, walks away

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cat in Chicago nearly spent all nine lives jumping five stories from a building on fire.

Instead, he was just fine, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened at an apartment building near the Chicago’s South Side.

As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.

Officials reported the cat was uninjured and even tried to get back into the building.

The surreal moment was shared on social media. There was no shortage of rabid reactions, with flavors ranging between “see, cats are amazing” and “see, cats are magical minions of Satan.”

Whatever your take, black cats are supposed to be unlucky, but this one seems as lucky as they come.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his one month old son.
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in Montgomery baby’s death
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Missing Montgomery baby found dead; father arrested
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

Latest News

FILE - Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. lead a column of...
‘Foot soldiers’ of Birmingham to BLM: ‘Keep on keeping on’
Despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, the International Olympic Committee says...
Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Former Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Wester is being accused of planting drugs in...
Zachary Wester takes stand in day 5 of drug-planting trial
McCarthy congratulates new chair Stefanik
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021....
Deaths rise as Palestinians flee heavy Israeli fire in Gaza