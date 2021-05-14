Advertisement

Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Gorgeous weather is on the way for the weekend. Look for sunny skies Saturday and mostly sunny skies Sunday. High temperatures will gradually warm, as will low temperatures, but both will remain below normal through the weekend. We’ll see warmer and slightly more-humid air next with slight rain chances returning.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 53°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 80°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few high clouds. Low near 56°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 84° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 89° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Exercise Caution* Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his one month old son.
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in Montgomery baby’s death
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Missing Montgomery baby found dead; father arrested
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments
Double fatality in Thursday night crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-14
Sunshine has returned
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-14
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-14
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 13, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Beautiful Days Ahead!