Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

SYNOPSIS – Gorgeous weather is on the way for the weekend. Look for sunny skies Saturday and mostly sunny skies Sunday. High temperatures will gradually warm, as will low temperatures, but both will remain below normal through the weekend. We’ll see warmer and slightly more-humid air next with slight rain chances returning.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 53°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 80°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few high clouds. Low near 56°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 84° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 86° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 87° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 89° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Exercise Caution* Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

