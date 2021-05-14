Auburn University football hopes for full capacity in fall

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is hoping to have full capacity at football games inside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall.

Athletic Director Allen Greene wants Alabamians to get vaccinated in order to make this happen.

According to Greene, this decision will depend on the university and the guidance of state health officers.

Last fall, capacity was capped at 20-percent inside the stadium because of COVID-19.

