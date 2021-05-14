Alabama’s most popular baby names of 2020 released

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Social Security Administration is releasing the country’s most popular baby names for 2020, including the top 10 for boys and girls in Alabama.

If your child’s name is Ava or William, they’re in good company! Those were the most popular names for Alabama last year. Nationally, Liam and Olivia topped parents’ choices for their new bundle of joy.

Alabama’s top ten 2020 boy names were:

William James John Elijah Noah Liam Mason Oliver Henry Jackson

Alabama’s top ten 2020 girl names were:

Ava Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Harper Elizabeth Evelyn Paisley Isabella

National top ten 2020 boy names were:

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah William James Benjamin Lucas Henry Alexander

National top ten 2020 girl names were:

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Sophia Amelia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

Over the past 100 years, Michael has been at the top of the list 44 times for boys while Mary led 35 times, but neither makes the top 10 now!

So, you didn’t see your baby’s name in the top 10? Try checking out the top 1,000 list that the Social Security Administration has compiled.

You can also see how popular your baby’s name is becoming on the list of fastest rising names!

The Social Security Administration only started compiling its annual top baby names list in 1997, though it now includes the most popular names dating back to 1880.

It’s able to gather the list because parents supply the name of their new baby at birth when applying to the agency for a child’s Social Security card.

That makes Social Security America’s de facto source for the most popular baby names.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/13/alabamas-most-popular-baby-names-released/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.