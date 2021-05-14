Advertisement

Alabama’s most popular baby names of 2020 released

(Family/WRAL/CNN)
By WSFA Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Social Security Administration is releasing the country’s most popular baby names for 2020, including the top 10 for boys and girls in Alabama.

If your child’s name is Ava or William, they’re in good company! Those were the most popular names for Alabama last year. Nationally, Liam and Olivia topped parents’ choices for their new bundle of joy.

Alabama’s top ten 2020 boy names were:

  1. William
  2. James
  3. John
  4. Elijah
  5. Noah
  6. Liam
  7. Mason
  8. Oliver
  9. Henry
  10. Jackson

Alabama’s top ten 2020 girl names were:

  1. Ava
  2. Olivia
  3. Emma
  4. Charlotte
  5. Amelia
  6. Harper
  7. Elizabeth
  8. Evelyn
  9. Paisley
  10. Isabella

National top ten 2020 boy names were:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. William
  6. James
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Alexander

National top ten 2020 girl names were:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Ava
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sophia
  6. Amelia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

Over the past 100 years, Michael has been at the top of the list 44 times for boys while Mary led 35 times, but neither makes the top 10 now!

So, you didn’t see your baby’s name in the top 10? Try checking out the top 1,000 list that the Social Security Administration has compiled.

You can also see how popular your baby’s name is becoming on the list of fastest rising names!

The Social Security Administration only started compiling its annual top baby names list in 1997, though it now includes the most popular names dating back to 1880.

It’s able to gather the list because parents supply the name of their new baby at birth when applying to the agency for a child’s Social Security card.

That makes Social Security America’s de facto source for the most popular baby names.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/13/alabamas-most-popular-baby-names-released/

