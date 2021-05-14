Alabama parents urged to vaccinate eligible kids for new school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s top education leader is asking parents to have their eligible children get vaccinated.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that those 12-years-old and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama.

“I strongly encourage any parent with a child that’s 12 to 15 or our 16, 17, to 18-year-olds to as quickly as possible get with their medical provider and get the vaccine,” State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said Thursday.

With many school activities put on halt during the pandemic, Mackey says the vaccine is the pathway back to normal.

“This is our opportunity to have those full stadium and volleyball courts and not have to quarantine large numbers of people, but it’s all about whether they get vaccinated,” he said.

Mackey said those in school who are fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine if they come into close contact with COVID-19, if they are not showing symptoms.

With the expansion to those 12 and older, there will be more than four million people eligible for the vaccine in Alabama.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals 12 and up, and the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to those 18 and older.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/13/alabama-parents-urged-vaccinate-eligible-kids-new-school-year/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.