Advertisement

Alabama parents urged to vaccinate eligible kids for new school year

Blue Ridge Health District begins to vaccinate kids between 12-15 years old
Blue Ridge Health District begins to vaccinate kids between 12-15 years old
By Lydia Nusbaum WSFA
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s top education leader is asking parents to have their eligible children get vaccinated.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that those 12-years-old and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama.

“I strongly encourage any parent with a child that’s 12 to 15 or our 16, 17, to 18-year-olds to as quickly as possible get with their medical provider and get the vaccine,” State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey said Thursday.

With many school activities put on halt during the pandemic, Mackey says the vaccine is the pathway back to normal.

“This is our opportunity to have those full stadium and volleyball courts and not have to quarantine large numbers of people, but it’s all about whether they get vaccinated,” he said.

Mackey said those in school who are fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine if they come into close contact with COVID-19, if they are not showing symptoms.

With the expansion to those 12 and older, there will be more than four million people eligible for the vaccine in Alabama.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals 12 and up, and the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both available to those 18 and older.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/13/alabama-parents-urged-vaccinate-eligible-kids-new-school-year/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his one month old son.
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in Montgomery baby’s death
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Missing Montgomery baby found dead; father arrested
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments
Cocaine and weapons recovered in drug bust on February 9, 2021. (WTVY)
Last of four sentenced in smuggling case

Latest News

Former Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Wester is being accused of planting drugs in...
Zachary Wester takes stand in day 5 of drug-planting trial
Only three days remain before the first game of Auburn University???s football season, and for...
Auburn University football hopes for full capacity in fall
Alabama’s hospitals and nursing homes still under federal mask requirements
Double fatality in Thursday night crash
We're excited to announce a brand new, HD camera on the campus of Troy University!
Troy prepares for return to normal operations on new CDC guidance