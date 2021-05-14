Alabama Hospital Association celebrates 100 years of service, Hospital Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Alabama Hospital Association celebrated Hospital Week and the 100th anniversary of the association with a tree planting ceremony on the association’s campus on Thursday.

Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson, Chairman Peter Selman, CEO of Baptist Medical Center South, and other members of association leadership were on site to plant an oak tree.

Each of the association’s member hospitals also received a small oak tree to plant on their campuses to recognize the unity and shared bond of hospitals statewide.

“In recognition of both Hospital Week and our 100th Anniversary, we wanted to do something special that would stand the test of time,” said Selman. “We decided that planting an oak tree would symbolize the strength and protection that our hospitals provide their communities, and its canopy would symbolize the umbrella of care that our hospitals provided during the COVID-19 pandemic and provide every day in their respective communities.”

“As we celebrate a century of collaboration, it’s very appropriate that we do so during Hospital Week, a national time set aside to thank hospital employees for the tremendous work that they do,” said Dr. Williamson. “You really can’t put into words how grateful we are for what they’ve done this year in particular; I was amazed every day at the courage, dedication and innovation of our hospitals and their staff and have never been prouder to work for an organization. The men and women who serve in our hospitals are truly heroes and deserve to be honored this week.”

Officials say the association was started as Alabama dealt with the Spanish Influenza, and this centennial is what they hope is the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

