Advertisement

70 years and counting: What makes a marriage last

By Sheldon Haygood, WBRC
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 70 years of living is not that unusual, but when it comes to the length of a marriage, celebrating seven decades happens few and far between. In April of 2021 Melvin and Juanita Kent enjoyed their 70th wedding anniversary with a drive by celebration at their home in Mississippi Town in Birmingham.

“Putting the Lord first is what has helped us to remain faithful and in love,” said Melvin. “She is my life and I have had so many great days because of her and because she is a priority to me. It has been a great time and we have a lot more coming.”

“He has always taken care of me,” said Juanita. “I love him a whole heap a lot. He takes care of me, always has. When he would come home late from work I would worry, but when he came through that door, all would be good.”

The Kent’s have been devoted to each other, but have also served others, Melvin as a school custodian, usually working two jobs at a time. Juanita was a cafeteria worker in a school and is known for her homemade biscuits.

They have one son, Harold, who lives in Georgia. He was adopted by the Kent’s at a very early age. His presence completed the family and made it better.

Melvin and Juanita share their love for one another in this interview and talk about how their marriage has survived the test of time and they even share some tips to help us all find or remain in love with that special person forever.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/14/years-counting-what-makes-marriage-last/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his one month old son.
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in Montgomery baby’s death
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Missing Montgomery baby found dead; father arrested
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

Latest News

DeFuniak Springs LakeFest
Country Singer Jeff Bates to Open LakeFest 2021
Over the past two years, community members in Marianna worked together to build a forever home...
Community members build a house for a family in need
Waveland resident John White shows what he believes to be the oldest partial tombstone he found...
Man finds 18 tombstones in backyard, one dating back to 1800s
Kindergartener waiting for heart transplant in tears when suprised with early graduation ceremony
Kindergartner waiting for heart transplant in tears when surprised with early graduation ceremony