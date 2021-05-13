Wiregrass Medical Center nurses share their purpose

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 has been featuring nurses around the Wiregrass this week for National Nurses Week and National Hospital week. On Thursday we introduce you to two nurses at Wiregrass Medical Center.

These health care workers both said they realized they had a heart for caring for others at a young age. They decided to take that trait and put it towards the greater good by choosing their career path of nursing.

“I am very blessed to do what I enjoy,” Angie Brunson, RN, said. “I think it is a God given position that I have been placed in.”

Brunson has been a registered nurse for over 30 years. She began her journey in the medical field at the age of 16. She walked through the Wiregrass Medical Center doors not knowing what to expect.

“Now there was a couple of times I was scared to death,” Brunson said. “I didn’t know anything about a hospital and I thought everybody in here, I was just very fearful of every experience.”

But that quickly changed. The facility began to feel like home to Brunson.

“It was like a family and I think it pushed me in the right direction and every person at this facility brought me something for me to learn,” Brunson said.

Brunson earned her degree in nursing and has been caring for patients since.

“I’m here usually around between 5:30 a.m. or a quarter till six and my day starts and it ends when it ends,” Brunson said.

This is an average day for all nurses, putting the health of patients first.

“Patients when they encounter nurses, you know they are usually sick or have had something traumatic happen so it’s very scary,” Whitney Rushing, RN, said.

Rushing has been a registered nurse for about four years. She said she chose this path to make a difference.

“Be there and give them that shoulder to cry on or that hand to hold you,” Rushing said. “You know, I always wanted to be that for people.”

Rushing may impact the lives of patients by caring for them, but she said those patients impact hers just the same.

“You meet them from all different ages, you meet older people that has been through so much in life and have seen so many things change,” Rushing said.

Brunson gives guidance to all aspiring nurses.

“Just battle it and continue your education, stay with it and step just as hard and wide as you can,” Brunson said. “So, hang in there and be a good nurse and love what you do.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.