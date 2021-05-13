Advertisement

Winn Dixie parent company offering money off groceries for getting COVID-19 vaccine

Winn Dixie currently operates stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Winn Dixie currently operates stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, is offering an inventive to encourage COVID-19 vaccination.

Individuals who receive COVID-19 vaccines in all Harveys Supermarket, Fresco y Más and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies can receive up to $15 dollars off SE Grocers.

Participants will receive a coupon for $5 after the first dose and $10 after the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, And $10 off SE Grocers products with a completed single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/12/winn-dixie-parent-company-offering-money-off-groceries-getting-covid-vaccine/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Iconic Facce pleaded guilty to two indicted counts of robbing the BancorpSouth located on Cowan...
Ashford woman pleads guilty to Gulfport bank robbery
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Missing Montgomery baby found dead; father arrested
Flowers Hospital is looking to hire.
Flowers Hospital looking to hire
Gas pumps at a Slocomb store are shut down because of a fuel shortage in this May 10, 2021 photo.
Growing number of stations out of gasoline
State, local leaders react to gas shortage concerns

Latest News

News4 Now: What's Going On, May 13, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, May 13, 2021
Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his one month old son.
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in Montgomery baby’s death
Living Kidney Donor bikes hundreds of miles to raise awareness
Living kidney donor bikes hundreds of miles to raise awareness
Flowers Hospital
Flowers Hospital Nurses share journey - WTVY News 4
Kindergartener waiting for heart transplant in tears when suprised with early graduation ceremony
Kindergartner waiting for heart transplant in tears when surprised with early graduation ceremony