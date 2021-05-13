What’s next for the Walton County Tourist Development Council?

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the Tuesday Walton County commission meeting, Vice-Chair Mike Barker made the motion to terminate Jay Tusa. He’s the executive director of the Tourist Development Council.

Barker claims Tusa did not schedule a meeting with him about the cost of the new TDC visitor center. He also says the executive director should have been aware that the law changed in 2018 about how much of the tourism tax must be spent on marketing.

He adds that when he requested a meeting about specifications for a new beach vending app, the TDC went to the county attorney to ask if the meeting was legal.

“And I just have a lot of issues with being questioned by staff of what I can and what I cannot do and it seemed to me like it questioned the validity of me even being able to have that meeting,” said Barker.

Commissioner Tony Anderson was one of two commissioners against the motion.

“I think it would be a mistake to fire a man who has done exactly what we asked him to do,” said Anderson.

Commissioner Boots McCormick said the issue is about credibility and asked Tusa to come up to the podium and tell his side of the story.

“It was brought to my attention through Cliff Nauer that he had reached out to Commissioner Barker about scheduling a meeting. And they exchanged text messages, is what I was told. And they did not come to any conclusion on a date, and that’s when I had my assistant reach out to schedule that meeting,” Tusa said.

A meeting was also supposed to be scheduled to discuss the beach vending app.

“My assistant reached out to schedule the meeting on behalf of commissioner Barker to different departments in the county and so she reached out to legal and she asked legal if they needed to be at the meeting. No one ever, from my office, questioned whether or not Commissioner Barker should be at that meeting,” Tusa said.

Commissioner Barker said there were no texts or calls until 4 p.m. Monday.

“If anyone can’t get up with me they’re the only person on the face of the earth that can’t get up with me,” Barker said.

We tried reaching out to Commissioner Barker multiple times Wednesday on his office phone and cell phone, but were told he would not be available.

Commissioners voted 3-2 to terminate Tusa.

None of the board members were available for a comment Wednesday.

The next step will be for the Walton County commission to advertise the opening of the executive director position. They have not said when they will do that yet.

TDC officials said the county administrator reached out to them Wednesday saying they would provide someone to provide oversight and leadership, and that existing TDC staff should continue to handle day-to-day operations as usual.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.