Advertisement

Weather reporter ‘multiplies’ in hilarious graphics error on live TV

By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - A meteorologist’s weather report was interrupted by a psychedelic graphics error that caused fits of laughter in the newsroom.

Jennifer McDermed, of KMSP in Minneapolis, got caught in the error that “multiplied” her across the screen Tuesday.

She and her coworkers thought it was hilarious.

McDermed managed to have a little fun and deliver the forecast.

She even kept the joke going by changing her contact picture and sharing it on social media.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Missing Montgomery baby found dead; father arrested
Iconic Facce pleaded guilty to two indicted counts of robbing the BancorpSouth located on Cowan...
Ashford woman pleads guilty to Gulfport bank robbery
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his one month old son.
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in Montgomery baby’s death
Flowers Hospital is looking to hire.
Flowers Hospital looking to hire

Latest News

FILE - A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday,...
US jobless claims sink to 473K as more GOP governors bar aid
PBT
Premier Bull Tour is making their way to Marianna for the first time after COVID-19 setbacks
Alice Cooper says the artwork was a birthday gift in the ’70s from a girlfriend who was friends...
Rock legend Alice Cooper to auction off Andy Warhol artwork
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Gas crunch continues across much of US after pipeline hack
Pipeline should "return to normal" by end of week