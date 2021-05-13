Tickets almost sold out for SEC Baseball Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Tickets to the 2021 Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament, which will operate at a reduced capacity due to the COVID pandemic, are now available for purchase. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets quickly, this event will sell out due to limited capacity.

“There’s such a high demand for baseball in this conference, because eight of the Top 25 teams in the country are from the SEC, it’s going to be sold out. Seats will be socially distanced though, in pods of two and four to make sure people are comfortable in this environment,” said Gene Hallman, President of The Bruno Event Team.

The SEC Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Met in the south-Birmingham city of Hoover, Ala., May 25-30 after being canceled due to COVID in 2020.

The tournament will feature 12 teams with seeds 5-12 playing in a single elimination format on the opening day of the tournament, followed by traditional double-elimination play Wednesday-Friday. The tournament will return to single elimination play on Saturday. A total of 17 games are scheduled to be played throughout the week with the championship game scheduled for Sunday, May 30 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Other important information to know for the 2021 edition of the SEC Baseball Tournament:

All seats will be reserved, and there will be no general admission seating due to COVID protocols.

Face coverings are required when entering and exiting the stadium, as well as in public spaces, such as concourses, restrooms and concessions lines. Fans are encouraged to wear face coverings when seated.

The tournament is utilizing mobile tickets and all fans will need a mobile ticket to enter the stadium.

Although there will be no FanFest activities in the Finley Center in 2021 due to the pandemic, a number of fan entertainment activities will be held outside the Finley Center throughout the week.

The SEC’s clear bag policy will be in effect as usual for the SEC Baseball Tournament.

All-session ticket books can be purchased for $110 each. Single session tickets, if available, will sell for $20 beginning May 22. Tickets can be purchased at SECsports.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 877.332.7804.

