Advertisement

Stolen Jefferson Davis chair returned to Selma cemetery

The ornate Jefferson Davis Chair disappeared in March from the Selma cemetery where it had...
The ornate Jefferson Davis Chair disappeared in March from the Selma cemetery where it had quietly remained since(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
By Bryan Henry, WSFA
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A century-old Confederate relic that made headlines after it was stolen from a Selma cemetery and held for ransom is back on its foundation.

The ornate, concrete chair honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis was taken from its brick foundation in Old Live Oak Cemetery in March by a group calling itself “White Lies Matter.”

It was later found by law enforcement undamaged some 300 miles away in a New Orleans tattoo parlor and returned to its owners, The United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The organization, which believes the piece is valued at around $500,000, confirmed in early April that it would return the chair to its original spot in the cemetery at some point in the future.

A check Monday found the organization had indeed move the piece back into the cemetery.

Though the chair was placed in the historic cemetery where a number of prominent members of society, including a U.S. vice president, have been laid to rest, Davis is not among them. His grave is located in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond.

The chair was given by the Ladies of Selma in May of 1893 as a way of honoring Davis for his previous visits to the west Alabama city.

Three people have been arrested and charged by New Orleans police for illegal possession of an item valued at more than $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/10/stolen-jefferson-davis-chair-returned-selma-cemetery/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr.
Missing Montgomery baby found dead; father arrested
Iconic Facce pleaded guilty to two indicted counts of robbing the BancorpSouth located on Cowan...
Ashford woman pleads guilty to Gulfport bank robbery
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Flowers Hospital is looking to hire.
Flowers Hospital looking to hire
Gas pumps at a Slocomb store are shut down because of a fuel shortage in this May 10, 2021 photo.
Growing number of stations out of gasoline

Latest News

Hudson Mathews, 5, of Deatsville is the 2021 winner of the Big Gobbler Photo Contest.
Deatsville 5-year-old wins ‘Big Gobbler’ photo contest
(University photo)
After 51 years, JSU’s Class of 1970 to finally receive their diplomas
Waveland resident John White shows what he believes to be the oldest partial tombstone he found...
Man finds 18 tombstones in backyard, one dating back to 1800s
WTOC gets a one-on-one interview with Brian Kemp.
Georgia to end weekly extra $300 per week in unemployment payments