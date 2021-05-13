Stolen Jefferson Davis chair returned to Selma cemetery

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A century-old Confederate relic that made headlines after it was stolen from a Selma cemetery and held for ransom is back on its foundation.

The ornate, concrete chair honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis was taken from its brick foundation in Old Live Oak Cemetery in March by a group calling itself “White Lies Matter.”

It was later found by law enforcement undamaged some 300 miles away in a New Orleans tattoo parlor and returned to its owners, The United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The organization, which believes the piece is valued at around $500,000, confirmed in early April that it would return the chair to its original spot in the cemetery at some point in the future.

A check Monday found the organization had indeed move the piece back into the cemetery.

Though the chair was placed in the historic cemetery where a number of prominent members of society, including a U.S. vice president, have been laid to rest, Davis is not among them. His grave is located in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond.

The chair was given by the Ladies of Selma in May of 1893 as a way of honoring Davis for his previous visits to the west Alabama city.

Three people have been arrested and charged by New Orleans police for illegal possession of an item valued at more than $1,000.

