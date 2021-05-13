Premier Bull Tour is making their way to Marianna for the first time after COVID-19 setbacks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After a few setbacks in their schedule last year, a first of it’s kind event is making it’s way into Marianna this weekend. The Premier Bull Tour is getting the arena ready for plenty of excitement.

Premier Bull Tour started off 2020 with the highest of hopes.

“In 2020 we started are year out in Atlanta Georgia in the house of god we were in a church so the expectations for 2020 was unbelievable it was the only time it’s ever been done held a bull riding 50 some hundred men were in there it was really awesome an awesome event so the expectations for 2020 was skies the limit,” said Richie Jones – Premier Bull Tour Vice President.

Only for their season to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

“And we just had event after event after event just get canceled and brighten us up because nobody knew what was going to come of all this stuff, so we were thinking it’s going to pick right back up and it just never did.”

But now they’re back on the road and ready to finish where they left off last year.

“It will be the top 31 bull riders in the world, and we’ll buck about 50 bulls something like that we’ll also have the ultimate bull fighters here which will be fighting bulls if you’ve never seen that before where they actually come out to compete against the bull to fight and move around him.”

As Richie says the old saying goes, “it’s just the same ol’ bull”, he says this is not the same ol’ bull, it’s something Marianna has never seen before.

“So we’re hoping to show that to them and just show them not that there’s anything wrong with any other way to do things this is just the way we like to do things and we just want to feel the energy back from them that’s the biggest thing when a bull rider gets thrown off or when the bull rider rides or when that bull fighter jumps or does a back flip over one of the bulls to hear the roar of that crowd that’s what it’s about.”

PBT hopes is that they can bring this event back to Marianna next year and many years to come.

PBT will be held this Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 pm at the Jackson County Agricultural Center. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.

